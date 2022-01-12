Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,981,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $16,457,469.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,644,465 shares of company stock worth $111,485,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 6.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

