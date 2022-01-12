Pacoca Market Cap Reaches $13.70 Million (PACOCA)

Pacoca (CURRENCY:PACOCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Pacoca has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Pacoca coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pacoca has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $226,390.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.70 or 0.07565612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.52 or 0.99904871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About Pacoca

Pacoca’s total supply is 108,008,929 coins and its circulating supply is 102,043,262 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

Buying and Selling Pacoca

