Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $217,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

