Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 71.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

