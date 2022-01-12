Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $96.42 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

