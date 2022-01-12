Otter Creek Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Ameresco comprises about 2.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 228.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 372,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. 3,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

