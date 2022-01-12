Otter Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.62. 405,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,516,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.69. The stock has a market cap of $220.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.08.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

