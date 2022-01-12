Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $22.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

