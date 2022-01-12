OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 545.83 ($7.41).

OSB has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.76) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.72) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.72) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

LON:OSB opened at GBX 552 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 519.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 498.07. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 390 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.67).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

