Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,683,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after buying an additional 211,602 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.47. 7,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

