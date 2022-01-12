Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $870,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,208.9% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 44,575 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $577.85. 44,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $645.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.12. The firm has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.60, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,681 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

