Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.02. The stock had a trading volume of 260,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

