Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,961 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

