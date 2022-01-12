Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 15,688 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 589,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,694,000 after acquiring an additional 508,419 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

