Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 10,167 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.08. 1,384,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,232,773. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

