Orient Walt Market Capitalization Achieves $595,153.37 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $595,153.37 and $44,705.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00078489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.26 or 0.07731504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,698.71 or 0.99949942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00069528 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.