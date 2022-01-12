Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1696800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.12.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.40 million.

In related news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,136,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,005,408.20. Insiders have bought a total of 381,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,549 in the last quarter.

Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

