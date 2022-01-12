Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits Market Cap of $257.00 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $257.00 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00062226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

