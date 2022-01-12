Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 822.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%.

Shares of ORMP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. 21,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

