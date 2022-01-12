Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 822.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

