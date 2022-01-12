Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CFO Sells $13,219.20 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CFO David D. O’toole sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $13,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. 26,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,808. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $144.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.52 and a beta of 0.50. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,139,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

