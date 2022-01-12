OneWater Marine Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneWater Marine in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of ONEW opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $840.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.