OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.67. 5,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,235. OneMain has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 171.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

