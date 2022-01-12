Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. 9,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

