Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

ONB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ONB stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $27,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after buying an additional 917,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,574,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,685,000 after buying an additional 634,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after buying an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

