Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.14.

Shares of ODFL opened at $325.47 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.76 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

