OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OFG opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

