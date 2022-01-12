OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE OFG opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
