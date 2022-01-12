Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OPAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 9.79.

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 5.00 on Tuesday. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 4.98 and a 12-month high of 20.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 7.20.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The company had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 500.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $6,664,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

