Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.36). 10,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 30,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.34).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23.

In other news, insider Jane O’Riordan bought 5,204 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £5,516.24 ($7,487.77). Also, insider John Hustler bought 6,684 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £8,087.64 ($10,978.20).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

