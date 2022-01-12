OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

