Oasis Network Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $685.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

