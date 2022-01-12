Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $685.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.