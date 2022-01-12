Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 18 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Markel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Markel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,321.00.

NYSE MKL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,253.85. 392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,247.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,245.72. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $942.44 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

