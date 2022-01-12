Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.16. 19,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

