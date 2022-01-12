Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

