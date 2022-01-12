Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after buying an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $152.59. The company had a trading volume of 122,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,747. The firm has a market cap of $241.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,126 shares of company stock valued at $26,623,747. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

