NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.96.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $228.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.06. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,346 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after purchasing an additional 119,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

