NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 289.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,684 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.67. 910,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,850,566. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $701.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

