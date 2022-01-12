Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years.

Shares of JPS opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

