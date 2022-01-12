Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

