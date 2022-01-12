Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.83.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
