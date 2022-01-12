Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.
NYSE NMZ opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
