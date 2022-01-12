Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after buying an additional 362,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after buying an additional 4,139,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 605,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 878,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 304.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

