Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $655.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report sales of $655.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.50 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $748.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUS opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

