NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 5.9%

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 87,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,658,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.