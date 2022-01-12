NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,388,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

