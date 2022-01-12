NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.00

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

