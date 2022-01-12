Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $1,362,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,158 shares of company stock valued at $17,343,523. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.