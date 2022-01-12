Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) was down 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.04 and last traded at C$9.06. Approximately 361,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 64,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSR shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$512.75 million and a PE ratio of 41.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$7.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.98%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

