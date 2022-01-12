Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Down 7.2%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 10,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 760,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

HLTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $18,667,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $591,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

