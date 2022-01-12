NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 136,997 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,997 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $97,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $384.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

